Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,410 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.73% of Synopsys worth $289,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $292.09 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $293.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

