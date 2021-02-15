Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,987,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,915,867 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Verizon Communications worth $880,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

