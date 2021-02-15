Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,333,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,803 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.49% of Invitation Homes worth $247,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter.

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

NYSE:INVH opened at $31.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

