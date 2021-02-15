Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $249,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $260.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

