Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $230.52 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,752,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 488,603 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of The Southern worth $230,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $60.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.