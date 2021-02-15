Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $235.46 Million Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.53% of Peloton Interactive worth $235,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,802,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,253,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,761,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $19,987,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,281,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,981 shares of company stock valued at $73,279,877 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PTON shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $154.67 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,209.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

