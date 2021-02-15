Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $308.93 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,235 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Booking worth $308,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,150.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,123.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,922.09. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,290.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

