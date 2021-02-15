Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $321.40 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,564 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.82% of Digital Realty Trust worth $321,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 243.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 26,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 328,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $140.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.90 and a 200-day moving average of $145.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

