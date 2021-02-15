Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $324.22 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,755,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,252,385 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $324,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,996,000 after acquiring an additional 204,903 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,086,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

TD opened at $59.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6114 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

