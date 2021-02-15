Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $333.19 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,516 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of Pinduoduo worth $333,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $196.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $208.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.