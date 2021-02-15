Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $342.42 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,180,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678,363 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $342,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RY. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.95.

Shares of RY opened at $83.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $86.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.811 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

