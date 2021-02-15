Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $346.67 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,076,417 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 644,693 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of The TJX Companies worth $346,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $9,248,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $68.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.34, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.18.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

