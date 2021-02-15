Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $351.23 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,329,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195,516 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Pinterest worth $351,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,136 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Shares of PINS opened at $84.04 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $87.37. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $6,634,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,634,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,158,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,590.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,980,396 shares of company stock worth $137,810,413 in the last three months.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

