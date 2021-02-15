Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,062,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 287,107 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of T-Mobile US worth $278,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

Shares of TMUS opened at $123.68 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

