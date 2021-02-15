Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 234,339 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,339 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 3.81% of Twist Bioscience worth $261,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,988 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 66.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,349,000 after purchasing an additional 647,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,699,000 after purchasing an additional 263,097 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 553,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,077,000 after purchasing an additional 239,020 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,909,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $647,508.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,402.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $317,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,440 shares in the company, valued at $56,420,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,438 shares of company stock worth $49,853,493. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $167.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.89.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

