Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 607,667 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607,667 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 7.76% of PagerDuty worth $265,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $843,134.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 774,762 shares of company stock valued at $35,354,906. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PD opened at $56.58 on Monday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

