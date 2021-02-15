Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,070 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 8.70% of LendingTree worth $312,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 580.1% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 698.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in LendingTree by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TREE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.25.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $353.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $368.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.61 and a beta of 1.75.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

