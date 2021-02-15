Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,433 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Zoetis worth $271,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,944,000 after buying an additional 33,871 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,111,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,504,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,563,000 after buying an additional 58,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,050,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,870,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.58.

Zoetis stock opened at $166.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

