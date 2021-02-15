Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123,712 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 219,820 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.51% of Autodesk worth $343,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.04.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $305.14 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 158.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

