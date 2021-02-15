Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,077 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.50% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $304,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $45,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.44.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX opened at $213.98 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.