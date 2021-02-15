Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 104,390 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,390 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Activision Blizzard worth $297,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,670,000 after acquiring an additional 563,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,143,000 after acquiring an additional 326,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,221,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,966 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI stock opened at $103.81 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $104.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

