Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,331,462 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,034,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331,462 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Raytheon Technologies worth $360,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,312,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $72.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

