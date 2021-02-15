Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,879 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,739,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,879 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of JD.com worth $328,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after buying an additional 4,201,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 67.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,670,000 after buying an additional 2,262,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JD.com by 110.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,502,000 after buying an additional 2,209,588 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 36.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,364,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 303.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,001,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 753,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock opened at $99.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $101.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie boosted their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

