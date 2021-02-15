Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 219,018 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,018 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of CME Group worth $232,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $184.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.59.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

