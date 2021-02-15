Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 260,998 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260,998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Fiserv worth $226,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.69. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,197,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,672,199. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

