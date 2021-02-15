Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 272,694 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,229,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 272,694 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $315,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $135.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of -753.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.