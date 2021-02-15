Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 338,869 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,112,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 338,869 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Canadian National Railway worth $231,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $110.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.