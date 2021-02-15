Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 35,628 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,628 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Charter Communications worth $365,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $613.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

