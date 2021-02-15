Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 372,911 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,980,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,911 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $254,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average is $80.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,806 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

