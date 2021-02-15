Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 398,286 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 398,286 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of American Express worth $306,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

AXP stock opened at $129.62 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

