Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 43,816 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,809,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,816 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.57% of The Blackstone Group worth $246,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2,727.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX stock opened at $70.21 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7175 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

