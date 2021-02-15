Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 492,835 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,720,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 492,835 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Micron Technology worth $279,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $88.01 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.97.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,532 shares of company stock worth $8,350,135. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.