Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 666,387 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,753,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666,387 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Mondelez International worth $277,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock worth $69,334,961. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

