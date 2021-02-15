Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 844,249 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,191,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 844,249 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Visa worth $1,354,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 36,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Alley Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $209.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.93. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $409.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

