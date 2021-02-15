Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 958,154 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,104,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958,154 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 8.64% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $277,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $68.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.55. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,624,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,349,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,352 shares in the company, valued at $18,604,316.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,324 shares of company stock valued at $28,565,103. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Summer Street initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

