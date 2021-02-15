Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 107,679 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.73% of ResMed worth $224,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $200.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.72.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $201,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,922 shares in the company, valued at $20,121,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,792 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

