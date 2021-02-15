Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $16.04 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.63. The stock had a trading volume of 229,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,117. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $107.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

