Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.23. 18,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,552. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.71.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.