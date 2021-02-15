Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $41.85 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises 14.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $41,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.95. 5,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,007. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

