Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 16.1% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.96 on Monday, hitting $394.18. The stock had a trading volume of 183,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,090. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $394.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.