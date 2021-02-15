Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 850,700 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the January 14th total of 1,187,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMMCF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.75 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of SMMCF stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

