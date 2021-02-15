Summit Insights Comments on Qualys, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) – Equities researchers at Summit Insights issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Qualys in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Qualys’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Qualys stock opened at $103.54 on Monday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $165,662.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,257.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,514 shares of company stock worth $23,771,143. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Qualys by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Qualys by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

