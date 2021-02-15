Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) is Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,929,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395,107 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for approximately 3.9% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 2.21% of Sun Life Financial worth $574,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 42.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 55.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SLF. TD Securities increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $48.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $50.43.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.