Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.85.

SLF opened at C$62.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$59.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.70. The stock has a market cap of C$36.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$35.43 and a twelve month high of C$66.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total transaction of C$807,436.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,743,329.39. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,491 shares of company stock worth $3,272,473.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

