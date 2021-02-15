SUN (SUN) One Day Volume Hits $42.28 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One SUN token can now be purchased for $16.05 or 0.00032990 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SUN has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $76.00 million and $42.28 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00059913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.00272839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00090977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00082876 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00094339 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.73 or 0.00406397 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00185267 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,735,023 tokens. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

