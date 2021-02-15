Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 101,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 280,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

