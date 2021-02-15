Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) Short Interest Up 38.4% in January

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 231,200 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the January 14th total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.29% of Supernova Partners Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

SPNV traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.89. 46,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,272. Supernova Partners Acquisition has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $13.00.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, DC, District of Columbia.

