Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,173,391.11. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,123.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

