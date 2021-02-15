Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Shares Gap Up to $2.05

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $2.20. Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 2,046,641 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.42.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

