SushiSwap Price Up 23.2% Over Last Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.23 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $17.55 or 0.00036195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00070925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.97 or 0.01006650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054613 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.17 or 0.05242274 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 195,902,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars.

